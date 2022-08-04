Freemont Management S.A. Sells 2,400 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 29.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 204.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $165.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average of $150.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

