Freemont Management S.A. Sells 3,800 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $12,372,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $471.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $625.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $556.00 target price (down previously from $575.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

