Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 9th

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE FDP traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $55,574.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $55,574.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $102,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $107,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,301 shares of company stock valued at $284,281 over the last 90 days. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 35,911 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDP. TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.