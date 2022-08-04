Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

NYSE:FDP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,920. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $102,157.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $55,574.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $102,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,301 shares of company stock worth $284,281. 36.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 43.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDP shares. TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.