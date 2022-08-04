FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 127 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $556.00 target price (down from $575.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total transaction of $451,238.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,490 shares of company stock worth $12,372,256. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $470.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,057. The stock has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.