FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.3% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,782,000 after purchasing an additional 166,803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after buying an additional 844,052 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,956,000 after purchasing an additional 253,997 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.50. 7,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,121. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47.

