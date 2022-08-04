FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.91. 2,041,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

