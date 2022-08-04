FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,977. The stock has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.48.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

