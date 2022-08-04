FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $29.43 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $29,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $50.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,431,644 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

