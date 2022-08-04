FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,718. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day moving average is $153.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

