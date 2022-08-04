Frontdoor, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frontdoor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of FTDR opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Frontdoor has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.

In related news, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Frontdoor news, Director William C. Cobb acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $50,646,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1,603.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,275,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,736,000 after buying an additional 1,200,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1,569.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,673,000 after buying an additional 1,145,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after buying an additional 721,432 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

