Frontier Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.70 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Frontier has a total market cap of $26.88 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001215 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,710.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00127754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032140 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,456,250 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

