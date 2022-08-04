Function X Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $118.66 million and $641,152.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,503.33 or 1.00028147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00045489 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00028476 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

