FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.60. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.60 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

