FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Tuesday Morning Co. Issued By BWS Financial (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tuesday Morning in a report released on Monday, August 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.63). BWS Financial has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tuesday Morning’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Tuesday Morning’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 67.85% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.16 million.

Tuesday Morning Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of TUEM stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUEM. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 12.0% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,145,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 335,872 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 28.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 128.9% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,874 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states.

