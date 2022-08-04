FY2022 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Increased by Analyst

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $18.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.28. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 2.8 %

AMG stock opened at $131.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $109.57 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading

