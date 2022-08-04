FY2022 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Boosted by KeyCorp

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Casella Waste Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $77.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,401,000 after buying an additional 115,699 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,599,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

