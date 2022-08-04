FY2022 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. Reduced by DA Davidson (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSK. Argus began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.87.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $77.89 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.73.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

