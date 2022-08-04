FY2023 EPS Estimates for Exco Technologies Limited Cut by Cormark (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Exco Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Exco Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

TSE XTC opened at C$8.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of C$333.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.22. Exco Technologies has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

