FY2023 EPS Estimates for Exco Technologies Limited Reduced by Analyst (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Exco Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Exco Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.
Exco Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Exco Technologies stock opened at C$8.53 on Thursday. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of C$7.75 and a 52-week high of C$11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.85. The firm has a market cap of C$333.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.
