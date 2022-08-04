FY2023 EPS Estimates for Green Plains Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

GPRE stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

