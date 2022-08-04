FY2023 EPS Estimates for Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Portage Biotech Trading Down 1.3 %

PRTG stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Portage Biotech by 36.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

