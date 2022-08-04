Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Gaia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Gaia’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Get Gaia alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Gaia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.43. Gaia has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.