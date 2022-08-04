Gala (GALA) Market Capitalization Achieves $408.33 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Gala has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $408.33 million and approximately $294.30 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,584.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00128754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032325 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

