GAMEE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $302,333.00 (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. GAMEE has a market cap of $4.64 million and $302,333.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00641023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035688 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,264,060 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

