Gameswap Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $3,258.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,911.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00127967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00031969 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

