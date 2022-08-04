GamyFi Platform Price Hits $0.0610 on Major Exchanges (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $50,325.85 and approximately $93,273.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00631454 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016095 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035053 BTC.
About GamyFi Platform
GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.
GamyFi Platform Coin Trading
