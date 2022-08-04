Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) CEO Sells $1,573,665.09 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GRMN opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.46. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

