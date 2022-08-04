Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

IT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.33.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $288.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.78.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 308.52% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,045 shares of company stock valued at $524,584. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Gartner by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 138,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after buying an additional 95,254 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

