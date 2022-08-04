GCN Coin Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $28,882.17 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00261329 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000978 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002444 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

