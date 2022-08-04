Genaro Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $406,905.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $406,905.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,810.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003875 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00127053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

