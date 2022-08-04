Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.63. 24,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

