General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $230.50. 20,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,592. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.87.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

