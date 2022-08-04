General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Maintains Rating from UBS Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

NYSE GE opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in General Electric by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

