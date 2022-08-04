General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Maintains Rating from UBS Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.
NYSE GE opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.
In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in General Electric by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
