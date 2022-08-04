General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in General Electric were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $698,826,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $74.74 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

