Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gentherm updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ THRM opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.48. Gentherm has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 20.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Gentherm by 7.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THRM. TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

