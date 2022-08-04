Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 71,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 731,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,973. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.