Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stake Boosted by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Getty Realty worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 9.7% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 43.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 21,813 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 5.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Getty Realty Price Performance

NYSE GTY opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Getty Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.