Global Blood Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 19,993 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,486% compared to the typical volume of 436 call options.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Up 36.8 %

GBT stock traded up $12.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.74. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Global Blood Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Global Blood Therapeutics

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GBT. Wedbush set a $74.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

