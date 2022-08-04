Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $25.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.24. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $27.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter.
Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Seth Gersch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $26,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 166,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,058.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,427,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
Further Reading
