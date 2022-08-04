Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.03.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.66. The company had a trading volume of 34,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,182. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $179.27.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

