Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $194.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GPN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.03.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.09. 57,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.45. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $179.27. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 49.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 160,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,283 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global Payments by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,427,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 216,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,005,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Global Payments by 67.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.