Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $160.00 at Truist Financial

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GPN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.03.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $129.00. 60,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $179.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.45.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after buying an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after buying an additional 208,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after buying an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,598,000 after buying an additional 73,722 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

