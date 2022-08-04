Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group currently has $145.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.14.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.45. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $179.27.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

