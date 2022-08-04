Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SRET)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SRET traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.54. 4,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,601. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter.

