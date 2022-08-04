GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Short Interest Update

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,290,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 12,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS stock opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.35. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

