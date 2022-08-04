Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,908,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,356,000 after purchasing an additional 275,596 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,281,000 after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Globus Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

