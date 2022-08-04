GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Update

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDDY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.57. 1,004,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,372. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $139,091.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at $15,407,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $938,855 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $21,662,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after buying an additional 273,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

