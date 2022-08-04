GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Earns Maintains Rating from Raymond James

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $139,091.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at $15,407,203.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $938,855. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

