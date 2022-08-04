Gogo (GOGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Gogo to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Gogo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gogo stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.08. Gogo has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Gogo news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,522.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gogo by 24,953.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 544,245 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gogo by 166.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 348,391 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gogo by 391.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 283,751 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 623,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 131,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 22.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

